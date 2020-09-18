Frost Advisory Issued For Some Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for some counties in northwest Ohio.

The advisory includes Putnam, Allen and Henry Counties and goes from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Forecasters say temperatures have the potential to fall as low as 35 degrees which would result in the formation of frost.

Sensitive outdoor vegetation could be killed if left uncovered.

For Findlay, the low temperature overnight into Saturday morning is forecasted to drop to around 40 degrees.

Then the weekend is looking sunny with highs in the mid 60s.