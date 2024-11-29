Fugitive’s Arrest Leads To Confiscation Of Additional Drugs

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Department, and Agents from the Federal Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF), Toledo Division apprehended a fleeing fugitive, in the City of Fostoria, Seneca, County, Ohio.

While preparing to execute a drug-related search warrant on a residence located at 739 Cherry Street, Fostoria, Ohio, that being the residence of Christopher Conley, Agents observed a subject by the name of Clarence David Smith Jr., who was a known fugitive, leaving the residence. A brief pursuit occurred, and Smith was discovered hiding in a garage in the 900 block of North Main Street, Fostoria, Ohio.

Upon placing Smith under arrest, Agents discovered additional Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and US Currency. Once Smith was in custody, agents and officers executed the search warrant at the residence of 739 Cherry Street, Fostoria, Ohio. The search warrant resulted in an additional small amount of Cocaine and instruments indicative of drug trafficking and abuse.

Arrested was Clarence David Smith Jr., 53 YOA for the outstanding drug trafficking warrant out of Seneca County and Aggravated Burglary, Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. And Christopher R. Conley, 46 YOA for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges of Possession of Crack Cocaine and Heroin are both pending on Smith upon further investigation.

“The Task Force has indicated that Mr. Smith is a person of interest in the drug trade that plagues our community. We have been receiving multiple complaints regarding him and the residence located at 739 Cherry Street being suspected in the illegal sales of drugs. We will continue to utilize all of the resources we have available to pursue these individuals who choose to poison our community. This is certainly not Mr. Smith’s first rodeo suspecting to be involved in drug trafficking.”……Chief Gabriel Wedge, Fostoria Police Department, said.

“I encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline.ne at Local 419-443-0463, ext: 1140.”