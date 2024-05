(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

As part of The Foundation’s Fun for All series, The NORTHWEST OHIO RAILROAD PRESERVATION, INC will open for the 2024 season on May 4 from 12 – 4 p.m.

An opening ceremony will be held at noon to dedicate the museum accessibility improvements made possible by a grant from the Foundation.

Come out for an afternoon of free train rides, model train displays, and kid’s zone activities!