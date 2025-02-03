‘Fun For All’ February Schedule Of Events Announced

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the schedule for its ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events for February.

The events scheduled so far are listed below and more will be added as they become available.

15 – Game-A-Pa-Looza

12 – 4 p.m.

Location & Organization: 50 North

Registration is required: 50 North

18 – Art Class – Draw Your Partner, Kid or Friend

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Location & Organization: Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Community Programs — Awakening Minds Art

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.