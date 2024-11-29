‘Fun For All’ Free Community Events For December

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the schedule for its ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events for December.

The events scheduled so far are listed below and more will be added as they become available.

3 – Santa Clause Movie

7:30 p.m.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Free, NO ticket required. First come, first served seating.

7 – Lunch and Activities with Santa

12 – 2 p.m.

50 North

Registration required: Find Yourself at 50 North, Findlay, Ohio

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.