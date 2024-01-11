‘Fun For All’ Series Continues In January

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events will continue in 2024.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the first event of 2024 will be ice skating at The Cube from 1 – 2:50 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January, 13th.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023 and more than 10,000 people have attended events such as Family Movie Nights at MCPA and Free Play Days at the Children’s Museum.