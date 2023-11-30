‘Fun For All’ Series Continues With December Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events continues in December.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the December events are as follows.

2 – Lunch with Santa

12-2 p.m.

50 North

Visit www.50north.org for details

Registration ends November 27 or until registration is full

5 – National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Movie

7 p.m.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

15 – It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

8 p.m.

WFIN 1330AM or 95.5FM

Visit It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play | Fort Findlay Playhouse for details

16 – Wellness Event

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

50 North

Registration ends December 1 or until registration is full

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.