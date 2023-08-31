‘Fun For All’ Series Continues With September Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events continues in September.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the September events are a Free Play Day at the Children’s Museum of Findlay on Saturday, September 2nd from 10 to 4, Grandparents Day at 50 North on September 9th from noon to 2, and a Retirement Event at 50 north on September 30th from noon to 2.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

There are already a bunch of October events scheduled as well, and you can see them by clicking here.