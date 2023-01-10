‘Fun For All’ Series Features Free Community Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced its Fun for All series, a series of free events happening in January, February and March.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap.”

The first event, Family Movie Day, is on Saturday, January 14th at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Monsters, Inc. will be shown at 2 p.m. No tickets or reservations are necessary.

Other events include a Free Skate Day at The Cube and a Free Play Day at the Children’s Museum of Findlay.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation thanks its community partners for making the events possible.