‘Fun For All’ Series February Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has more events coming up in February in its ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events.

February, 3rd – Winter Art Class for Families – Process-Art Winter-Themed Collage

10 a.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Registration is full.

February, 4th – Funday Sunday – ROAR Dino Dig

1-3:30 p.m.

University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum

https://www.mazzamuseum.org/event/funday-sunday-february-2

February, 7th – Winter Art Class for Adults – Winter Watercolor Painting

6 p.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Findlay Community Classes (awakeningmindsart.org)

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023 and more than 10,000 people attended events that year such as Family Movie Nights at MCPA and Free Play Days at the Children’s Museum.