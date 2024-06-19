‘Fun For All’ Series Free Pool Dates Announced

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

As part of our Fun for All series, The Community Foundation is excited to continue free admission at Arlington Swimming Pool, McComb Pool, Mt. Blanchard Pool, and Riverside Pool.

The dates are listed below and are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Village of Arlington, Village of McComb, Village of Mt Blanchard and Findlay YMCA received a grant from the Foundation to make these free pool days possible.