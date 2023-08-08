The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free events continues in August.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

“The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap.”

The August events include free boat and kayak rentals at Zonta Landing at Riverside Park in Findlay, a free swim day at the Mt. Blanchard Pool, free admission to Puppy Pals at MCPA, and more.

See the full list of August activities below and get more details by clicking here.