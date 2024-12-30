‘Fun For All’ Series To Continue In 2025

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun For All’ series of free community events will continue in 2025.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the January events include free ice skating at The Cube and Symphony Storytime at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, among others.

January

4 – Free Community Winter Skate

4-8 p.m.

Location: Pavilion at Sycamore Springs Golf Course

Organization: Arlington Heart & Soul

11 – Free Ice Skating

1-3 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Location: The Cube

Organization: The City of Findlay

17 – Head for the Hills Live Performance

7:30 p.m.

Location: Jenera Community Center

Organization: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

22 – Symphony Storytime

10:30 a.m.

Location: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

Organization: Lima Symphony Orchestra

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023.