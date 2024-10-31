‘Funday Sunday’ At The Mazza Museum

(From University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum)

Area residents of all ages are invited to join in the hands-on fun and exploration of the next “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, on November 3.

This weekend’s program, which is free and open to the public, features a theme of “Under the Sea.”

Guests enjoy art activities, games, hands-on educational stations, and interactive STEAM activities for the whole family. The family-friendly learning extravaganza encourages artistic expression, enhances literacy, and develops critical thinking skills.

“Explore an ocean of wonder with the Toledo Zoo, divers, planetarium shows, and more,” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum. “Kids of all ages will love exploring 20 interactive activity stations in our ‘Under the Sea’ adventure.”

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website.

Funday Sundays take place at Mazza on the first Sunday of each month, November through April, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The themes for Funday Sundays in 2024-25 are:

December 1: Arctic Adventures

January 5: Lego

February 2: Game on!

March 2: Accelerate!

April 6: Farmyard Fables

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, please contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or [email protected].