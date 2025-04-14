Funding Will Help People In Recovery Pay Rent, Utilities

(From the Ohio Department of Development)

The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is one of 11 entities slated to receive funding to help Ohioans recovering from substance use disorder obtain access to safe and stable housing.

In total, $1.2 million is being awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recovery Housing Program to support 11 Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health (ADAMH) boards in administering transitional housing assistance.

The Ohio Department of Development, which administers this program, provided Hancock County ADAMHS with $25,036 in funding to provide rental and utility assistance to up to twelve individuals in early recovery.

“Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and no one should have to take that journey alone,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “These grants will ensure more Ohioans have the opportunity to reclaim their independence, rebuild their lives, and write a new chapter filled with hope and opportunity.”

“People early in their recovery journey can be overwhelmed with expenses related to maintaining secure housing. This can jeopardize their ability to maintain recovery. These funds will help ease this burden and increase our residents’ success. We are grateful to the Ohio Department of Development for supporting recovery in our community,” said Precia Stuby, executive director of Hancock County ADAMHS.

The Recovery Housing Program provides rental subsidies for individuals in recovery with incomes at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). These transitional housing options serve as a critical foundation for residents working to rebuild their lives and establish long-term stability.

Funding for the Recovery Housing Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered at the state level by the Community Services Division. The 11 ADAMH boards receiving grants will support housing efforts for 1,001 Ohioans this program year.