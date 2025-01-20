Fundraiser For Arlington Family Whose Home Was Destroyed In A Fire

(From GoFundMe)

Betty Sharrer and her son Robert experienced a devastating house fire, leaving their home a complete loss.

Tragically, they did not have insurance, so they face the overwhelming challenge of starting from scratch.

Betty dedicated 36 years of her life as a beloved school teacher in Arlington, making a positive impact on countless students and their families.

Now, Betty and Robert need our help to rebuild their lives and find hope after this heartbreaking loss.

Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in helping them recover and rebuild.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

(above pic courtesy of Stacy Sharrer via GoFundMe)