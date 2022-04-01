Fundraising Drive For Fallen Bluffton Officer’s Family

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation has established an official fundraising drive authorized by the family of fallen Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis.

Donations can be made online at fortfindlayfop20.org. and checks can be mailed to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20, P.O. Box 1335, Findlay, OH 45840.

On Thursday, Officer Francis was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while deploying spike strips near mile marker 142 on I-75 southbound at about 2:30 am.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of fellow Fort Findlay FOP Lodge member and officer, Dominic Francis,” said David Hill, board president of the Lodge.

“Being able to raise funds for his family is an honor.”

Officer Francis had served in law enforcement for 19 years.

He worked for the Findlay Police Department before joining the Bluffton Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

For more information, contact Teresa White, at 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320) or email [email protected]

Below is video from Friday afternoon of the procession bringing Officer Francis to Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.