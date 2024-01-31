Funds Being Distributed To Local Programs To Fight Hunger

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

This year, the United Way of Hancock County is distributing $347,000 toward local programs working to fight hunger.

The United Way’s grant review team strategically increased funding in this area in response to rising grocery prices and a demonstrated increase in individuals and families seeking help.

Food security funds will support the Findlay YMCA‘s Feed-A-Child program, which administers the summer lunch program and provides weekend meal bags for students; supplemental food vouchers through Christian Clearing House; West Ohio Food Bank‘s distributions to Hancock County food pantries; and food programs at The Salvation Army Findlay Corps.

The United Way of Hancock County recently announced that its 2023 annual campaign raised $2 million which will be distributed among several local programs.