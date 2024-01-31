Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Funds Being Distributed To Local Programs To Fight Hunger

Local News

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

This year, the United Way of Hancock County is distributing $347,000 toward local programs working to fight hunger.

The United Way’s grant review team strategically increased funding in this area in response to rising grocery prices and a demonstrated increase in individuals and families seeking help.

Food security funds will support the Findlay YMCA‘s Feed-A-Child program, which administers the summer lunch program and provides weekend meal bags for students; supplemental food vouchers through Christian Clearing House; West Ohio Food Bank‘s distributions to Hancock County food pantries; and food programs at The Salvation Army Findlay Corps.

The United Way of Hancock County recently announced that its 2023 annual campaign raised $2 million which will be distributed among several local programs.

 