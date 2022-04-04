Funeral Services Set For Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis

The funeral services have been set for fallen Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis.

An obituary on the Coldren Crates website says visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7th from 3:30 to 7 at the Cory-Rawson High School Auditorium.

The funeral service will be held the following day, on Friday, April 8th at the Sommer Center at Bluffton University beginning at 11.

Burial will follow at Clymer Cemetery.

Last Thursday, Officer Francis was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while deploying spike strips near mile marker 142 on southbound I-75 at about 2:30 am.

The 42-year-old had served in law enforcement for 19 years.

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation has established an official fundraising drive authorized by the officer’s family.

Donations can be made online at fortfindlayfop20.org. and checks can be mailed to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20, P.O. Box 1335, Findlay, OH 45840.

Click here to read the full obituary for Officer Dominic Francis.