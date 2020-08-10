G-MAC Postpones Contact Sports to Spring
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference announced on Monday that it has postponed fall contact sports to the spring. The conference includes the University of Findlay and Tiffin. The decision affects football, women’s volleyball, and wens and women’s soccer. Athletes playing golf, tennis, and running cross country will be allowed to continue with fall competition assuming that they can conform to national, local, and NCAA health and safety requirements, according to a statement from the conference.