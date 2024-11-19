Gala In Support Of City Mission Of Findlay Coming Up

The City Mission of Findlay is encouraging people to attend its upcoming Gala.

“We are thrilled to invite you to a spectacular night of Glitter, Glitz, & Jazz! So bring those dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the sensational sounds of the Pinup Project. Savor delicious cocktails and hors D’oeuvre as you bid on incredible destinations at our live auctions. And don’t miss out on our silent auctions, filled with fantastic treasures. Get ready for an unforgettable evening!”

The Gala will be held at the Findlay Inn and Conference Center on Friday, December 6th beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.