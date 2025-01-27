‘Game On!’ At Mazza Museum’s Next Funday Sunday

(From the University of Findlay)

Area residents of all ages are invited take part in games galore on February 2 during the next “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. This month’s program, which is free and open to the public, features a “Game on!” theme.

Guests will enjoy art activities, games, hands-on educational stations, interactive STEAM activities, planetarium shows, and more.

“We’re excited to bring Muddy and Muddonna from the Toledo Mud Hens and our UF mascot Derrick the Oiler together for an action-packed event. It will be a day of fun, energy, and unforgettable moments,” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

The family-friendly learning extravaganza encourages artistic expression, enhances literacy, and develops critical thinking skills, she noted.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website or https://oilers.findlay.edu/pages/events/mazza-funday-sunday

Funday Sundays take place monthly at the Mazza Museum, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., through April. The event is sponsored by Hancock Federal Credit Union.

The remaining themes for Funday Sundays in 2025 are:

March 2: Accelerate!

April 6: Farmyard Fables

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or [email protected].