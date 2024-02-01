Garner Trucking Again Receives Prestigious Industry Recognition

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking Inc., Findlay, OH has been named a 2024 Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame Recipient for the second consecutive year!

CarriersEdge recently announced the Hall of Fame recognition for Garner Trucking, which marks the 8th year that Garner has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For, and the second year in the Hall of Fame.

Garner will be recognized on stage at the 2024 Best Fleets To Drive For Education & Awards Conference in Charlotte, NC in April.

“Garner people make this recognition possible, especially our professional truck drivers! They deliver for America; and we should take care of them and their families!” shared Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, Garner’s President/CEO.

Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For® is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.

Produced by CarriersEdge, Best Fleets to Drive For recognizes the for-hire fleets providing exceptional workplace experiences for their company drivers. To be considered, fleets must be nominated by a company driver, after which they are evaluated across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources.

Nominated fleets are evaluated in areas such as: compensation and benefits, HR strategies, operations, professional development, and work/life balance. In 2023, Best Fleets introduced the Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years or 7 years with at least one overall award.

Garner Trucking has been named to the Best Fleets eight times, was named the Best Overall Small Carrier in 2022 & inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

“Garner is honored to receive the Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame Award for the second year in a row. It speaks to the commitment of our organization to remain an exceptional workplace. Achieving this feat is not possible without our dedicated staff, technicians, leadership, and an outstanding fleet of professional drivers.” stated Garner COO, Tim Chrulski.

Through a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, Garner prioritizes safety and fosters professional growth, ensuring an exceptional workplace experience for drivers, staff, and technicians.