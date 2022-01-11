Garner Trucking Bringing Awareness To Human Trafficking

Tuesday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and the folks at Garner Trucking in Findlay wore blue to bring awareness to the horrible crime.

President and CEO Sherri Garner Brumbaugh says each of their drivers are trained on human trafficking awareness and signs to watch out for.

As Sherri mentioned in the audio above, the trucking industry continues to play a big part in helping raise awareness and report suspected trafficking activity.

Not only was Tuesday National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, but the month of January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month.

Truckers Against Trafficking says human trafficking is an everywhere problem and cases are reported each year in every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada.

They say the more eyes and ears trained on how to recognize and respond to human trafficking, the more able they are as communities to put a stop to the heinous crime.

People can join their mobile army by clicking here.

National Human Trafficking Hotlines are, in the U.S., 1-888-373-7888 and in Canada, 1-833-900-1010.