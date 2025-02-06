Garner Trucking Celebrating 65th Anniversary

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking, a family-owned leader in the trucking industry, is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2025! Since its founding in 1960 by Vern & Jean Garner with a single truck, Garner Trucking has been dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, and customer-focused transportation services across the nation.

Starting with a small operation, Garner has evolved into a highly respected company celebrated for its strong values, outstanding team, and dedication to excellence. Now fully woman-owned, the business is proudly led by the second generation. Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, middle daughter of Vern and Jean Garner, took over as President & CEO in 2008. She states, “I’m a teacher by trade but a Trucker by heritage. The trucking industry has always been in my life but my career for 34 years! I’m blessed to be part of a legacy.”

Over the last 65 years, Garner Trucking has earned a reputation for safety, reliability, and sustainability. By investing in cutting-edge technology, supporting driver education programs, and maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company has positioned itself as an industry leader while remaining true to its roots as a family-operated business. Looking ahead, the third generation, Sherri’s middle son, Ben Brumbaugh, is ready to carry on the family tradition and legacy.

“Findlay & Hancock County has been a wonderful place to establish our family business,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh. “From humble beginnings with one truck, started by my parents, Vern and Jean Garner, we’ve grown into what some would call an award-winning trucking company. Garner began when my father contracted with Landmark to spread lime on local farms, and my mother managed all the office work at the kitchen table from their home in Findlay, Ohio.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Garner Trucking will honor the contributions of both past and present employees whose dedication has been key to the company’s success. Special initiatives will spotlight the stories of drivers, staff, and customers who have played an integral role in the company’s continued growth and success.

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh currently owns and operates the business. Garner is 100% woman-owned business. Since 2017, Garner Trucking has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For from trucking companies in North America. In 2022 Garner was recognized as The Best Fleet to Drive For Overall Small Carrier and in 2023, inducted into the Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame. In 2024, Garner was recognized as the winner of the Inaugural Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame Stratosphere Award.