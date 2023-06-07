Garner Trucking Celebrating Hall Of Fame Induction

Garner Trucking, of Findlay, will be holding a celebration for its being inducted into the Truckload Carriers Association ‘Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame‘.

In March, Garner Trucking was recognized on stage as a Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame inductee at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention in Orlando.

The program recognizes fleets committed to providing the best possible workplace experience for their drivers, technicians and staff.

“To be recognized alongside so many outstanding carriers is truly an honor,” said President and CEO Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

Garner Trucking will be holding a celebration on Friday, June 9th to recognize the hard work and dedication of the Garner Family with a cookout and games and prizes.

The celebration is for family and friends, invited customers, and business associates.

WKXA’s Rex Howard will be broadcasting from Garner from noon to 2 on Friday.

Garner Trucking is located at 9291 County Road 313 in Findlay.