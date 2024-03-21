Garner Trucking Commitment To Safety

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking is proud to announce the certification of Mackenzie Melton as a NATMI Certified Director of Safety (CDS), marking a significant milestone in her career and a testament to the company’s commitment to safety.

Mackenzie Melton, CDS, has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in spearheading companywide safety initiatives.

Since joining the Garner Team in 2014 as a Professional Driver, Mackenzie has continuously exemplified her passion for safety, transitioning into roles such as Driver Trainer, Recruiting and ultimately leading our Safety Department.

Her journey reflects Garner’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting from within.

Under Mackenzie’s guidance, Garner Trucking has witnessed tangible improvements in safety metrics, including a notable reduction in CSA scores.

Mackenzie’s strategic enhancements to our recent graduate program have further strengthened our safety culture, ensuring that our fleet operates at the highest standards of safety excellence.

“Witnessing Mackenzie’s growth in the industry has been nothing short of remarkable. We take immense pride in Mackenzie and all that she has achieved,” stated Tim Chrulski, Garner COO.

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay.