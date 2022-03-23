Garner Trucking Honored With Industry Award

Garner Trucking has been named the 2022 Best Fleets to Drive For Overall Winner in the small carrier division presented by the Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Garner Trucking, headquartered in Findlay, has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For, and the first year named as The Best Overall Fleet to Drive For.

“We are proud to be recognized alongside so many other innovative companies working every day to create a better environment for our drivers,” said Garner COO Tim Chrulski.

“We have a tremendous group of people here at Garner that have made this award possible.”

Garner President & CEO, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh added, “I am very proud of my Garner Trucking team! They exemplify the best of the best and truly earned this top award this year!”

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies operating 10 or more trucks had to receive a nomination from one of their company drivers or owner-operators.

The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional

development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria.

Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.