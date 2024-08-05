Garner Trucking Named A Top Woman-Owned Business In Trucking

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking, Inc., is pleased to announce that they have once again been named a Top Woman-Owned Business in Transportation by Women In Trucking Association, Inc., (WIT).

This prestigious accolade highlights Garner Trucking’s President & CEO, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh’s, dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women, driving the industry forward with her leadership and vision.

The Women In Trucking Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization, aims to promote the employment of women in the trucking sector, celebrate their achievements, and address the challenges they face.

The selection criteria for the Top Woman-Owned Business award include majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“It’s a privilege for The Women In Trucking Association to honor the 2024 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation,” said Jennifer Hedrick, President and CEO of WIT.

“These 15 companies exemplify outstanding business practices and innovation and are led by female pioneers in this industry.”

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President & CEO of Garner Trucking, Inc., brings over 33 years of industry experience to her role and has been a repeated recipient of this esteemed award.

In March 2024, Garner Brumbaugh was also recognized as a Distinguished Woman in Logistics finalist by Women In Trucking.

“I am proud of once again being named a Top Woman-Owned Business in the trucking industry,” shares Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

“Women are essential to the fabric of our society on every level and we have a place here at Garner for them!”

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay.