Garner Trucking President Inducted Into Entrepreneurial & Business Hall Of Fame

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking, Inc. is proud to announce that Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President & CEO of Garner Trucking, has been inducted into the distinguished Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition honors Sherri’s exceptional leadership, innovative vision, and commitment to excellence within the trucking industry. She was formally recognized on November 7th at the 36th Annual EBE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Maumee, OH.

The Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame was established to celebrate the achievements of outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The program recognizes those who have demonstrated excellence in entrepreneurship, fostered business growth, and contributed significantly to their communities and regional economy.

“I’m truly humbled to be included among such an esteemed group of current and past honorees, including my Findlay friends in business, Anni Kramer and Chuck Bills,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh. “Leading my family’s business, Garner Trucking, and working alongside the best truck drivers and employees—this is what I’m most proud of.”

Under Sherri’s leadership, Garner Trucking has grown into an industry leader in transportation, renowned for its focus on safety, efficiency, and outstanding customer service. The company’s ongoing success is a testament to her vision, dedication, and the hard work of the entire Garner team.

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh currently owns and operates the business. Garner is 100% woman-owned business. Since 2017, Garner Trucking has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For from trucking companies in North America. In 2022 Garner was recognized as The Best Fleet to Drive For Overall Small Carrier and in 2023, inducted into the Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame. In 2024, Garner was recognized as the winner of the Inaugural Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame Stratosphere Award.