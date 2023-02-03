Garner Trucking To Be Inducted Into ‘Best Fleets To Drive For’ Hall Of Fame

Garner Trucking, of Findlay, has announced that they’ll be inducted into the Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge recently announced the Hall of Fame recognition for Garner Trucking.

This marks the 7th year that Garner has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For, and the first year in the Hall of Fame.

Garner will be recognized on stage at the TCA’s 2023 Annual Convention in Orlando in March.

Now in its 15th year, Best Fleets to Drive For is an annual survey and contest that recognizes the North American for-hire trucking companies who provide the best workplace experience for their drivers.

To be considered, fleets must be nominated by a company driver, after which they are evaluated across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources.

Nominated fleets are evaluated in areas such as: driver compensation, pension and benefits, professional development, driver and community support, and safety record.

Last year, TCA and CarriersEdge expanded the program by adding a Hall of Fame category.

This recognition level is above the regular Top 20 and honors fleets demonstrating Top 20 performance for extended periods of time.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years or 7 years with at least one overall award, and must continue to qualify as a Top 20 to be eligible.

Garner Trucking has been named to the Best Fleets Top 20 seven times and was named the Best Overall Small Carrier in 2022.

“Proud of my Garner team of professional drivers and staff that have achieved Best Fleets to Drive For, Hall of Fame! They truly are the best of the best!” shared Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, Garner’s President/CEO.

Garner Trucking is located at 9291 County Road 313 in Findlay.