Garner Trucking Unveils NASCAR Cup Car At Convention

Garner Trucking of Findlay was in Orlando for the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention.

Garner Trucking was recognized on stage as a Best Fleets To Drive For Hall of Fame inductee.

The program recognizes fleets committed to providing the best possible workplace experience for their drivers, technicians and staff.

“To be recognized alongside so many outstanding carriers is truly an honor,” said President and CEO Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

As Sherri mentioned in the audio above, they also unveiled the TruckloadStrong branded Nascar Cup Series #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Cory LaJoie.

Garner Trucking is located at 9291 County Road 313 in Findlay.