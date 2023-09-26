Garner Trucking’s Brumbaugh Inducted Into OTA Hall Of Honor

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking and Findlay native Sherri Garner Brumbaugh was recently named to the Ohio Trucking Association’s Hall of Honor.

The association proudly inscribed the name of Garner Brumbaugh of Garner Trucking, Inc. as a member of the ‘Hall of Honor in recognition of distinguished service to the trucking industry’.

Garner Brumbaugh has served in several leadership roles in various state and national trucking organizations.

She has worked as a strong advocate for trucking industry issues including fair treatment of truck drivers, relief from trucking industry regulatory burdens and support for small businesses.

Garner Brumbaugh is a second-generation business owner and has transitioned her family business to being 100% woman-owned business.

Garner Trucking is one of 4 businesses she owns and operates. “I am extremely proud to be recognized by my peers as someone that deserves this honor.” Brumbaugh expresses, “The trucking industry is vital to America; we just need to tell people that we are!”