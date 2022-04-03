Gas Line Work To Affect Traffic On South Main Street

Ongoing work by Columbia Gas will cause some lane closures and delays on South Main Street in Findlay.

A couple of signs are in place on South Main Street alerting drivers to expect delays beginning on Monday, April 4th.

Columbia Gas has been installing new gas lines in Findlay and the work has caused some road closures, including on East Lima Street at South Main Street.

The work Columbia Gas has been doing on East Lima Street has been getting closer to South Main and now the work will be crossing over South Main Street.

So, beginning on Monday, South Main Street will be down to one lane in either direction in the area of Lima Street to give crews room to install a new mainline across Main Street.

The lane closures will be in effect for about a month.

Delays are to be expected.

Drivers are encouraged to find another route.