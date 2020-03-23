Gas Prices Keep Dropping Due To Travel Restrictions

Gas prices keep dropping due to the lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gas prices in the Findlay area could be seen as low as $1.39 on Monday.

The national average is $2.15, which is 44 cents lower than the average a year ago, according to AAA.

Dr. Greg Arburn, professor of economics and finance at the University of Findlay says he expects to see prices drop even more until they come up with a cure for the coronavirus or at least some way to manage it.

In the meantime, gas prices are lower than they’ve been for a long time, but we’re not able to take advantage because of travel restrictions.

Governor DeWine on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order for Ohioans.