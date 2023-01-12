George House Leaving Current Location

A coffee shop that’s been serving the Findlay community since 1993 will no longer be operating at its current location.

George House Coffee & Tea took to social media to let their loyal customers know that their lease at 1041 North Main Street was not renewed.

“It seems that our previous landlords wish to start a coffee and food service business of their own from that location,” the post said.

George House said they’ve looked into ways to keep operating but no realistic options have presented themselves, and thanked the community for sharing in their passion for coffee and community.

“We, at George House, hope for some future opportunity to serve you all once again. But until then, please know of our great appreciation for each of you. We will miss serving you.”