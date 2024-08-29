Get Your Pink On And Support Those Battling Cancer

(From Cancer Patient Services)

Cancer Patient Services’ third annual Flock Walk and 5K will be held at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center and outside on the campus on Saturday, September 14th.

This is a family-friendly event with other activities! Join us and walk with your family, friends, and neighbors to support LOCAL cancer patients!

WFIN’s Chris Oaks had Carol Metzger and Mackenzie Wagner on to discuss the event.

The 5K part of the event will be a fun run and will not be professionally timed. If you’re not into running, don’t fret! We will also have a 1-mile family fun walk available.

The upcoming walk will commence with a lap indoors led by local community survivors. The event will feature activities such as running, walking, inflatables, and yard games, among others. Participants may honor or remember their loved ones by purchasing flamingo yard signs that will adorn the walkway and can be collected at the end. Before the event, it is suggested to decorate the flamingos, which can be obtained from our office.

In case you’re not into decorating, we’re happy to do it for you. There’s also an opportunity to win big through Raffle Baskets donated by local businesses and individuals. Additionally, a Visa Card Raffle is available, where you can win a Visa Gift Card worth $1,500, $750, $500, or $250. Basket Raffle tickets can be purchased on-site, while Visa Raffle tickets can be bought in advance. We appreciate your support and welcome any inquiries via email at [email protected].