Girl Arrested For Making Hoax Call About Gun At Findlay School

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 09-26-24 at 1101 hours the Findlay Police Department received a 911 call from a child caller stating they were at Donnell Middle School and someone had a gun, before hanging up the phone.

All available FPD patrol officers responded to Donnell Middle School and began searching for the cause of the call.

It was determined that there were no active emergencies going on in the school.

As a precaution, school administration activated a lock down while the matter was investigated.

Through investigation of the call that was made, a juvenile female, 11 years old, was determined to be in possession of the phone that was used to make the call.

She was a student of Donnell Middle School.

She was located and confessed to making the hoax call.

The juvenile was placed under arrest and is incarcerated at the Wood County Juvenile Justice Center for ORC 2917.31 Inducing Panic, a Felony of the 2nd degree.

Due to the age of the female, her name is not being released at this time.