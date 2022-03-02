Girl Killed In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says one teenager was killed and another seriously injured in a crash in northern Hancock County.

The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 613 and Township Road 236.

The sheriff’s office says Tyler Webber, 19, of Van Buren, was driving his pickup truck south on Township Road 236 with a passenger, Samantha Bauman, 17, of Tiffin.

Crash investigators say Webber ran the stop sign at State Route 613 and his truck was hit on the passenger side by a semi traveling eastbound on State Route 613.

The sheriff’s office says Bauman was pronounced dead at the scene while Webber was flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

The driver of the semi was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.