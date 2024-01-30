Girl Scouts STEAM Day At Owens Community College

(From Owens Community College)

More than 150 area Girl Scouts (grades K-12), their leaders and caregivers will participate in STEAM Day at the Owens Community College Findlay Campus on Saturday, February 3rd, where they will take part in hands-on activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).

Girl Scouts will rotate through stations with Owens faculty, including:

Biology (dissecting cow eyes, seeing a virtual cadaver)

Mechanics (program robotic arms, play with hydraulics)

Nursing (use stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs)

Welding (virtual welding)

Physical Therapy (strength and mobility exercises)

The day’s activities are designed to help Girl Scouts think both analytically and creatively. A majority of girls who attend events like this report being more confident in their science and math abilities after participating—an important impact on their future education and careers. (Women comprise about half of today’s workforce, but only 34% of the STEM workforce.)

The event is sponsored by Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and Marathon, in partnership with Owens Community College.