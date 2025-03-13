Gliding Stars Of Findlay Ice Show Coming Up

(From Gliding Stars of Findlay)

The Gliding Stars of Findlay’s 22nd ice show is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, 2025, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Cube, located at 3430 North Main Street in Findlay. Doors open at 1:30pm. The theme for this year’s show is “Gliding Stars Really Big Rock Show.”

The show will feature rock music from the 1960’s, 1970’s, 1980’s, 1990’s, and 2000’s. The Stars will be wearing costumes reflecting the different decades and the show’s custom-made set will be enhanced with two video boards. The Stars and their volunteers have been practicing weekly since September to prepare a show for the community.

Gliding Stars of Findlay is a non-profit, adaptive ice-skating program for youth and adult individuals with disabilities. The program uses adaptive equipment such as walkers and modified skates to help provide the Stars the chance to skate. During the past 23 years, the program has provided opportunities for over 500 young people from throughout the region to increase their self-confidence and self-esteem, as well as develop physical strength, make new friends, and enjoy a sense of belonging. Forty-seven skaters from Hancock County and the surrounding area are a part of this year’s show.

Nearly 70 volunteers, under the direction of skating coaches, assist the participants during the weekly practices and show rehearsals. Volunteers include students from the University of Findlay and area middle and high schools, area corporations and businesses, and family members and friends.

Ticket prices for this family-friendly event are $10.00 and are available at the door the day of the show.

Eight raffle items each valued from $300 up to $750, will be raffled off during the show. Tickets for the raffle are four for $5.00 and can be purchased in advance from a Gliding Stars parent or board member or the day of the show. Ticket holders do not need to be present at the show to win.

Major show sponsors include Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Hancock-Wood Electric Community Trust Fund, and The Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation.

For additional information, visit www.glidingstarsoffindlay.org or www.facebook.com/GlidingStarsofFindlay