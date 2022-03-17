Gliding Stars Of Findlay Ice Show This Weekend

Gliding Stars of Findlay is putting on their ice show this weekend.

Cindy Bregel is the coordinator of the Findlay chapter of the adaptive ice skating program that helps people with disabilities increase their personal potential through development of ice skating skills.

She says the event couldn’t happen without all the great on-ice volunteers they have.

The Gliding Stars Awesome Dance Party ice show is coming up on Sunday at 2:30 at The Cube on North Main Street in Findlay.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Get more information by clicking here, or on the post below from the organization.

Cindy was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, and you can listen to that full interview below.