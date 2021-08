Gliding Stars of Findlay is seeking volunteers to help out for the program’s 20th season that begins September 12th.

Gliding Stars is an ice skating program for those with disabilities. The program runs through March and culminates with the Gliding Stars annual ice show.

Executive Director Cindy Bregel says there’s a volunteer opportunity for everyone.. You don’t have to have skates, or even be able to skate to help out.

You can find the volunteer form here.