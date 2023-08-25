Golden Apple Awards Semifinalists Announced

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

The Findlay Rotary Club has announced its nine semifinalists for the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for teaching excellence.

Annually, Rotary chooses three teachers from the elementary level, three teachers from the middle school level and three teachers from the high school level to compete for the award. The finalists will be announced at the annual Golden Apple Awards Dinner on October 18, 2023.

The finalist at each level receives the Golden Apple Award along with a $2,500 cash prize. Second and third place semi-finalist each receive a $250 cash prize. Finalists also accept an invitation to join the Golden Apple Academy, a group consisting of all past Golden Apple Award finalists.

At the elementary level, the three semifinalists are: Katie Kin, 4th Grade Teacher at Bigelow Hill Intermediate; Crystal Whipkey, English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher at Whittier Primary; and Stephanie Wiegand, Preschool Intervention Specialist at Findlay City Schools Preschool.

At the middle school level, the three semifinalists are: Angel Buck, ELA 6th Grade at Glenwood Middle School; Ryan Lindahl, Algebra at Glenwood Middle School; and Brooke Meyer, 6th Grade at Glenwood Middle School

At the high school level, the three semifinalists are: Adam Flugga, English Teacher at Arcadia Local Schools; Tyler Smith, Physics at Findlay High School; and Jason Wagner, Art Educator at Findlay High School.

The Findlay Rotary accepted nominations for the award from students, parents, administration, colleagues and the community-at-large through the beginning of April.

Nominees are required to be a current teacher in the Findlay area or a Hancock County school and have at least three years of experience.

Nominated teachers submit a resume, a teaching philosophy essay, and two letters of recommendation to the Rotary Community Selection Committee who selected this year’s semifinalists. A second group of members from the Rotary Final Selection Committee interviews and conductions classroom visits to determine the finalists.

Click here for a story and interview with one of the winners from 2022.