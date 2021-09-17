Gonzalez Announces He Will Not Run For Re-Election

(ONN) – Northeast Ohio Republican Congressman and former Ohio State Buckeye Anthony Gonzalez will not seek re-election next year.

In a statement on twitter, Gonzalez said the current state of politics – including the many toxic dynamics inside the Republican Party – was a significant factor in his decision.

The former Buckeye and NFL wide receiver was elected in 2018 to the 16th congressional district seat.

Gonzalez is one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump and had become a target of Republicans loyal to the former president.

The New York Times reports in an interview that he called Trump ‘a cancer on the country.’