Good Turnout For Findlay’s 4th Of July Parade

People were excited for the return of Findlay’s 4th of July parade this year after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

People lines both sides of South Main Street for the parade on Sunday.

The parade went from Lima Street up to Center Street.

People waved American Flags as youngsters scrambled to gather the candy that was tossed their way.

The fireworks show also returned this year, and was held on Saturday night at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

See some video of both events below.