Goodyear Blimp Visits Findlay

The Goodyear Blimp paid a visit to Findlay on Wednesday afternoon.

The blimp could be seen in the sky over Cooper Tire circling several times and then over the Hancock County Fairgrounds as well.

On their social media, the blimp said Findlay is family now and they were saying hello to their legacy Cooper Tire associates and the Findlay and Hancock County communities ahead of the opening night of the Hancock County Fair.

In 2021, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company completed its purchase of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in Findlay.