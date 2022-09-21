GOP Candidates For Ohio Governor, U.S. Senate Decline Debate Invites

The Ohio Debate Commission says the state’s Republican candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate are declining invitations to debate their Democratic counterparts.

The debates between Senate candidates JD Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan, and Governor Mike DeWine and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley were scheduled for October.

It’s not known if there will be any debates prior to the November 8th midterm election.

Whaley said that Governor DeWine is apparently “too big of a coward to defend his record.”

Whaley made the statement after the Ohio Debate Commission said DeWine declined to participate in a debate.