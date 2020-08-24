GOP Lawmaker Drafts Articles Of Impeachment Against Governor

(ONN) – State Representative John Becker, a Republican from near Batavia, east of Cincinnati, has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine over his response to the coronavirus.

Becker is asking his 98 House colleagues to join him in “ending the madness.”

A article on the Ohio House website says DeWine has violated the Ohio and U.S. constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio revised code.

DeWine is accused of meddling in the conduct of a Presidential primary election and arbitrarily closing certain business while allowing others to remain open.

The article also says DeWine’s statewide mask mandate is making Ohio a hostile work environment.