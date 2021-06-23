GOP Lawmakers Argue At Restaurant Over Householder Ouster

(ONN) – Two Republican state lawmakers got into a tense confrontation at a Columbus restaurant two weeks ago over the now-historic vote to expel Larry Householder from the Ohio House.

The Toledo Blade reports Representative Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, confronted Representative Jon Cross, of Kenton, at Lindey’s Restaurant a week before the vote to oust Householder.

Seitz was against removing Householder and Cross was in favor of it.

Seitz approached Cross as they were both leaving the restaurant and began to argue with Cross about his decision to vote yes on the resolution.

Both men confirmed the altercation to the newspaper but it’s unclear if the encounter was physical or strictly verbal.